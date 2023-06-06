World Environment Day: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann quotes the Gurus as he presses on need for preserving natural resources

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called for a mass movement across the state to preserve water and environment. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann informed that the state government is taking massive steps for optimum utilisation of canal water to save the groundwater. (PTI)

Chairing a state-level function in Mohali to mark World Environment Day, he raised concerns over the depleting groundwater table and increasing pollution in the state.

He said immediate remedial steps are required to save the only the natural resource of Punjab, especially water. Mann said this is not possible without people’s participation.

The CM said Punjab is a sacred land of great Gurus and saints, who have shown promoted environmentalism. Quoting the Gurbani, Mann said the verse ‘Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat’ is proof that the gurus equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother.

He said almost all blocks in the state are in the dark zone as far as the groundwater is concerned, due to reckless pumping of water in fields.

The CM informed that the state government is taking massive steps for optimum utilisation of canal water to save the groundwater.

He said at present, Punjab is using only 33%-34% of its canal water and added that this will be enhanced in the coming days.

“If Punjab can enhance the canal water utilisation to 60% in first phase, then nearly four lakh tubewells out of total 14 lakh can be stopped thereby helping in saving water,” he added.

On this occasion, the CM dedicated the newly constructed ultra-modern building having world class instrumentation to the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) in Knowledge City. He also flagged off a mobile van for onsite testing of food and water samples, developed by PBTI under Mission Tandrust Punjab.

In addition, an amount of ₹50 crore for undertaking various eco-restoration works was also allotted by the CM to the department of local government ( ₹45.45 crore), department of rural development & panchayats (Rs. 3.92 crore) and department of Punjab Pollution Control Board ( ₹63 lakhs).

GNDU gets environment award

AMRITSAR Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has been awarded the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab State Annual Environment Award, 2023, in recognition of its efforts to improve and protect the environment, especially by implementing the “zero waste-green campus” initiatives. The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a certificate of appreciation and a silver plate, was presented by Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.