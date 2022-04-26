World Malaria Day: Ludhiana DC flags off awareness van

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik flagged off the awareness van on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Monday.

The district health department observed the day and an awareness rally was also taken out on the occasion.

DC Surabhi was accompanied by civil surgeon Dr S P Singh, district epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur, Dr Sahil, staff of malaria department and mass media wing.

DC Surabhi said awareness should be spread among the public to not allow water to stagnate for mosquitoes to breed.

Giving information, SP Singh informed that apart from poster making competitions, lectures by the teams of health department to educate the children in schools and colleges were held since last week.

After flagging off the awareness van, Dr SP Singh informed that school children who participated in the activities conducted in the schools were felicitated and the employees of malaria department of the department were felicitated for their outstanding services.

Epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur said with the support of the village panchayat in Ladhowal village, under Kum Kalan Hospital Block, the gambochi fishes, which eat mosquito larvae and do not allow mosquitoes to breed, were released in the pond of the village