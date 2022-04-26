World Malaria Day: Ludhiana DC flags off awareness van
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik flagged off the awareness van on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Monday.
The district health department observed the day and an awareness rally was also taken out on the occasion.
DC Surabhi was accompanied by civil surgeon Dr S P Singh, district epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur, Dr Sahil, staff of malaria department and mass media wing.
DC Surabhi said awareness should be spread among the public to not allow water to stagnate for mosquitoes to breed.
Giving information, SP Singh informed that apart from poster making competitions, lectures by the teams of health department to educate the children in schools and colleges were held since last week.
After flagging off the awareness van, Dr SP Singh informed that school children who participated in the activities conducted in the schools were felicitated and the employees of malaria department of the department were felicitated for their outstanding services.
Epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur said with the support of the village panchayat in Ladhowal village, under Kum Kalan Hospital Block, the gambochi fishes, which eat mosquito larvae and do not allow mosquitoes to breed, were released in the pond of the village
NEP 2020: PU course framework calls for CBCS’ implementation
With an aim to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Panjab University has formulated a suggestive course framework for its departments. Proposed course framework The proposed framework suggested includes core subjects (face-to-face mode), discipline specific elective subjects (face-to-face or blended), value added courses (minimum 30 hours per semester–any mode), internship/skill-based component (any mode) and research component. The framework also suggests creation of a value-added course basket which can be multi-disciplinary.
Surge in violence: 12 militants killed in Kashmir in last 10 days
The last 10 days have seen s surge in violence across Kashmir, with 12 militants, including some top local and foreign commanders, being killed during encounters with security forces. Till now, there have been no major infiltration attempts recorded on the Line of Control. On April 24, three LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. Five security personnel also were injured.
Ludhiana police personnel who shed extra kilos to be rewarded
Opening the contest for overweight police personnel, the commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming his physical and mental health in three months. CP announced the competition during the Monday parade and advised the police personnel to join some sports activities or do yoga. They will also involve their family members in the physical activities.
Fake degree scam: Manav Bharati University’s diploma course students stare at uncertain future
With the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the Manav Bharati University fake degree scam currently underway, scores of students are now facing an uncertain future and are running from pillar to post to procure their degrees. Another student, Aakriti Sahu, said that she had passed the exams six months ago, but is yet to receive the diploma, leaving her future uncertain.
115 fall sick as diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water supply in Gazipur worsens
A day after 15 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur, 115 more cases of diarrhoea were reported from the village. Assistant civil surgeon Dr Renu Singh, who was part of the visiting team said a camp was organised and medicines were given to the patients. Zirakpur municipal corporation, meanwhile, supplied water tankers to the village. The supply of contaminated water has been a longstanding problem in Zirakpur.
