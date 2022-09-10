World Suicide Prevention Day marked at DMCH in Ludhiana
The event was organised on World Suicide Prevention Day by the department of psychiatry and DMCH College of Nursing, Ludhiana, on the theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’
For spreading awareness among the public about signs and symptoms which lead to suicidal tendencies, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an event in its premises and observed World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday.
The event was organised by the department of psychiatry and DMCH College of Nursing on the theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’.
Experts said the incidence of suicides have increased over the years and the main reasons include stress and vulnerability to negative thoughts.
Professor and head of the department of psychiatry Dr Ranjive Mahajan highlighted some warning signs which included feeling hopeless or alone, keeping away from family and friends, often talking or thinking about death etc. “ If any one comes to know about any person with these signs and symptoms, they should be offered help as soon as possible as 85 per cent of suicides are preventable,’ he said.
Professor, department of psychiatry, Dr Navkiran Mahajan said, “Besides having better mental and health care, it is equally important to take out time for regular exercise, workout or any other physical activity. Main causes of suicide are depression, schizophrenia drug dependence and personality disorder.”
A poster making competition was also organised on the occasion and a role play on suicide prevention was presented by BSc third year students of DMCH College of Nursing. A video message was also shared for the general public to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
