Worsening water crises in state is concerning: Ludhiana green activists

Green activists from the Public Action Committee (PAC) and the Buddha Darya Action Front (BDAF) gathered at Bhaiwala Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday to protest against the increasing pollution levels in Buddha Darya, Satluj, and other water bodies, as well as the escalating water scarcity in Punjab. Green activists from Public Action Committee and Buddha Darya Action Front holding an awareness rally at Bhaiwala Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

PAC believes that the worsening water shortage situation in the state is a matter of grave concern. Out of the 133 blocks of subsoil water in the state, 112 are overexploited, with three cities, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, and others, reaching dangerous levels. In Ludhiana, all fourteen blocks are overexploited, mirroring the critical conditions seen in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

PAC strongly advocates for the immediate cessation of pollution in Buddha Darya, Satluj, subsoil and other water bodies, suggesting the implementation of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) practices. They further recommend putting a halt to the overexploitation of residential areas due to industrialisation and commercialisation. Industrial units, dairies and godowns operating in mixed land use (MLU) zones should be relocated away from water bodies to prevent further contamination. Additionally, PAC urges the cessation of excessive industrialisation in dense cities like Ludhiana to mitigate the looming water shortage crisis. Surface Water Supply Schemes, backed by the World Bank, should be swiftly implemented to address the imminent water shortage and its consequences.

During the protest, volunteers raised awareness about these issues and potential solutions by engaging with residents and passersby. They wore green jackets and carried placards, distributing leaflets to draw attention to the ongoing pollution crisis and the urgent need for action.