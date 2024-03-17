 Worsening water crises in state is concerning: Ludhiana green activists - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Worsening water crises in state is concerning: Ludhiana green activists

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 18, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The green activists strongly advocates for the immediate cessation of pollution in Buddha Darya, Satluj, subsoil and other water bodies

Green activists from the Public Action Committee (PAC) and the Buddha Darya Action Front (BDAF) gathered at Bhaiwala Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday to protest against the increasing pollution levels in Buddha Darya, Satluj, and other water bodies, as well as the escalating water scarcity in Punjab.

Green activists from Public Action Committee and Buddha Darya Action Front holding an awareness rally at Bhaiwala Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Green activists from Public Action Committee and Buddha Darya Action Front holding an awareness rally at Bhaiwala Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

PAC believes that the worsening water shortage situation in the state is a matter of grave concern. Out of the 133 blocks of subsoil water in the state, 112 are overexploited, with three cities, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, and others, reaching dangerous levels. In Ludhiana, all fourteen blocks are overexploited, mirroring the critical conditions seen in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

PAC strongly advocates for the immediate cessation of pollution in Buddha Darya, Satluj, subsoil and other water bodies, suggesting the implementation of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) practices. They further recommend putting a halt to the overexploitation of residential areas due to industrialisation and commercialisation. Industrial units, dairies and godowns operating in mixed land use (MLU) zones should be relocated away from water bodies to prevent further contamination. Additionally, PAC urges the cessation of excessive industrialisation in dense cities like Ludhiana to mitigate the looming water shortage crisis. Surface Water Supply Schemes, backed by the World Bank, should be swiftly implemented to address the imminent water shortage and its consequences.

During the protest, volunteers raised awareness about these issues and potential solutions by engaging with residents and passersby. They wore green jackets and carried placards, distributing leaflets to draw attention to the ongoing pollution crisis and the urgent need for action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Worsening water crises in state is concerning: Ludhiana green activists
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On