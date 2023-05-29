Junior golf meet concludes at Mohali range

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, bagged first position and Delhi Public School stood second in the junior golf inter-school tournament which concluded at the Mohali Golf Range on Sunday. Harshdeep Singh, a Class 11 student, reeled off three shots in a row but made the best of 255 yards as he finished the match with the longest drive. Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, bagged first position and Delhi Public School stood second in the junior golf inter-school tournament which concluded at the Mohali Golf Range on Sunday. (HT Photo)

At four years of age, Jivaan Singh was the youngest player of the meet and 7-year-old Nivaaz Arora girl won the medal for the straightest drive of the tournament.

Jaskaran Singh MD and Navjot Singh director of Castle Strokes, along with Mohit Aggarwal, MD, GMI Business Park, distributed the trophies to the winners. Senior golf coach, Preetinder Kaur, was also honoured.