Yamunanagar: 2 kanwariyas electrocuted to death as vehicle touches high-tension wire

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 04:01 pm IST

Two others were also injured in the incident; pilgrims had used an iron rod to erect a tarpaulin on the vehicle

Two kanwariyas were killed and two others injured after their pick-up truck, which was covered with a tarpaulin erected on an iron rod, came into contact with a high-tension wire in Yamunanagar’s Jathlana area on Tuesday morning.

The victims’ kin and accomplices in an inconsolable state out the Yamunanagar civil hospital on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, 40, and Harish, 35, while the injured are Rinku and Sumit, all from Gumthala village in the district.

Satish Sharma, who was part of the group, said they were leaving for a temple near Yamuna river in the morning when their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Soon after the incident, several police teams rushed to the spot and took the victims to the district civil hospital, where Kuldeep and Harish were declared brought dead.

Investigating officer, sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said the pilgrims had put up a tarpaulin cover over their vehicle using an iron rod. “When the rod touched the wire, a blast occurred, causing the vehicle’s tyres to burst. Two kanwariya died inside the vehicle while the other managed to jump out,” he said, adding, “The autopsy of the two victims is being carried out at the hospital.”

