Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Yamunanagar: RPF sub-inspector arrested for conspiring to murder pregnant wife
chandigarh news

Yamunanagar: RPF sub-inspector arrested for conspiring to murder pregnant wife

The Yamunanagar police have arrested a sub-inspector of the Railway Police Force (RPF) for allegedly conspiring to murder his pregnant wife, who was killed last month after being run over by a car
Police said the sub-inspector of RPF had conspired with his cousin and friends to murder his wife. (Representative image)
Police said the sub-inspector of RPF had conspired with his cousin and friends to murder his wife. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 01:47 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

The Yamunanagar police have arrested a sub-inspector of the Railway Police Force (RPF) for allegedly conspiring to murder his pregnant wife, who was killed last month after being run over by a car in the Prithvi Nagar area, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said on Sunday.

The accused, Afsar Ali of Moradabad, has been booked for conspiring to murder his wife, Nazma of Bareilly, who was five months pregnant at the time, police said.

The SP said she was run over by a car when the couple was out for a walk on September 24. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on the same day.

“The couple got married in 2019 and soon started fighting over domestic issues. Nazma’s family had complained to the police and a compromise was reached. However, even after she got pregnant, the domestic violence continued. Meanwhile, Afsar planned her murder with a cousin and his friends. The case was transferred to CIA-1 and they found that it wasn’t an accident, but a murder,” Goyal said in a statement.

Crime branch in-charge Rakesh Kumar said the suspect was arrested on Friday and presented before a court the next day that sent him to five-day remand.

“An accident case was lodged at Farakpur police station, but now, relevant sections will be added to the FIR. The rest of the accused are yet to be arrested,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out