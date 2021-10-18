Yamunanagar: RPF sub-inspector arrested for conspiring to murder pregnant wife

The Yamunanagar police have arrested a sub-inspector of the Railway Police Force (RPF) for allegedly conspiring to murder his pregnant wife, who was killed last month after being run over by a car in the Prithvi Nagar area, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said on Sunday.

The accused, Afsar Ali of Moradabad, has been booked for conspiring to murder his wife, Nazma of Bareilly, who was five months pregnant at the time, police said.

The SP said she was run over by a car when the couple was out for a walk on September 24. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on the same day.

“The couple got married in 2019 and soon started fighting over domestic issues. Nazma’s family had complained to the police and a compromise was reached. However, even after she got pregnant, the domestic violence continued. Meanwhile, Afsar planned her murder with a cousin and his friends. The case was transferred to CIA-1 and they found that it wasn’t an accident, but a murder,” Goyal said in a statement.

Crime branch in-charge Rakesh Kumar said the suspect was arrested on Friday and presented before a court the next day that sent him to five-day remand.

“An accident case was lodged at Farakpur police station, but now, relevant sections will be added to the FIR. The rest of the accused are yet to be arrested,” he said.