{Yamunanagar shooting} Third victim succumbs to injuries in hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 31, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Arjun Rana, a resident of Unheri village in Yamunanagar, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being wounded in the firing incident at Kheri Lakha Singh village on Thursday.

Three days after at least five men opened fire and shot dead two liquor traders in Yamunanagar’s Radaur, the third victim of the shootout died at a hospital in Mohali, DSP (Radaur) Aashish Chaudhary confirmed on Monday.

During the shootout, Arjun managed to run to a hospital near the crime spot. He underwent treatment for multiple bullet injuries at a local hospital before being referred to Mohali. (HT File)
During the shootout, Arjun managed to run to a hospital near the crime spot. He underwent treatment for multiple bullet injuries at a local hospital before being referred to Mohali. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Arjun Rana, a resident of Unheri village in Yamunanagar, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being wounded in the firing incident at Kheri Lakha Singh village on Thursday.

The attack, which occurred around 8 am, claimed the lives of Pankaj Malik, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Virender Rana, a local, on the spot.

During the shootout, Arjun managed to run to a hospital near the crime spot. He underwent treatment for multiple bullet injuries at a local hospital before being referred to Mohali.

The DSP said that Arjun was seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital but could not recover from his injuries. His last rites were performed on Monday.

