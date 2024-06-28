Yoga at Golden Temple: Influencer urges SGPC to withdraw FIR, says her intent was not to hurt sentiments

The Vadodara-based fashion designer and lifestyle influencer Archana Makwana, who is facing a criminal case after performing yoga at the Golden Temple complex on June 21, in a fresh video, urged Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) should withdraw its complaint against her even as Gujarat police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for giving her death threats. Fashion designer Archana Makwana recently performed yoga on the premises of the Golden Temple, triggering an outrage.

Releasing a fresh video statement, Makwana said she has no intention of hurting the Sikh sentiments.

“When I was performing sherash asnas (head-stand), several devotees were watching. I didn’t know the rules and regulations. Nobody stopped me, nor did anyone speak to me. My intent was not bad. The trouble started when some persons outside India made my photos viral saying that the Sikh sentiments have been hurt by my act. SGPC’s baseless FIR made things worse for me. What was the need to register FIR other than making me suffer this mental torture? They still can revoke the FIR. Otherwise, my legal team is ready to fight it,” she added.

Hitting back the SGPC spokesperson said that it seems Makwana is still not apologetic and is working under some nefarious and hateful agenda.

“Even after the apology, Makwana has continued to post objectionable content on her social media instigating the people to stop visiting Gurdwara Sahib. In a video today, she is claiming that no maryada-related guidelines have been displayed, while the fact is that a large screen is installed at the Ghanta Ghar entrance gate. The SGPC demands that Makwana be arrested and her case be decided in a court of law”, the spokesperson said.

Based on SGPC’s complaint, an FIR under Section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC was registered in the E-division police station in Amritsar.

FIR against unknown persons for threatening Makwana

Vadodara Police on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons for giving death threats to Makwana.

Based on her complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) was registered at Karelibaug police station on Wednesday night, an official said. As the police categorised it as ‘sensitive’, the FIR could not be accessed by the general public on the state home department’s website.

“She claimed that unknown persons gave her death threats through email, WhatsApp and Instagram after photos showing her doing ‘shirsasan’ (head-stand) at Golden Temple went viral. No suspect has been named in the FIR,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya.