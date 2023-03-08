Yoga instructor’s murder: Juvenile among three held

Two days after a 35-year-old yoga instructor was stabbed to death allegedly during an attack by three men in the Ambala Cantonment, the police on Tuesday arrested two of them and took a juvenile into police custody. Two days after a 35-year-old yoga instructor was stabbed to death allegedly during an attack by three men in the Ambala Cantonment, the police on Tuesday arrested two of them and took a juvenile into police custody. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Nikhil and Ashok, both residents of Sundar Nagar area, who were taken into a three-day remand, while the juvenile was sent to an observation home, a police spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Mano Ram, a private yoga teacher, was stabbed outside a meat shop owned by the attackers, hours after he had mediated in a fight involving them.

On Monday late, the family of the deceased protested against the police accusing them of inaction and also tried to gherao the residence of home minister Anil Vij in Shastri Colony.

However, police managed to pacify them and ensured strict action against the attackers.