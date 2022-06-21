Yoga se hi hoga: Take the expert word for it!
The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day (June 21) celebrations is ‘Yoga for humanity’. Expert yoga practitioners and gurus from tricity and beyond dwell on what yoga means to an individual and the humanity at large.
RAJENDRA YENKANNAMOOLE, FOUNDER VASUDEVA KRIYA YOGA
What does yoga mean to you?
It helps one connect to a higher purpose in life. It helps one become physically strong, mentally stable, intellectually sharp, and spiritually connected.
Yoga is significant for humanity because…
Yoga helps one connect to a higher purpose and think beyond oneself in a selfish world. The Russia-Ukraine conflict may also be attributed to the inability to see beyond oneself. Humanity is lost when one is unable to rise above petty selfishness. When you are engaged in selfless actions keeping everyone’s welfare as important if not more, you will expand your personality and become a perennial source of inspiration.
How were you introduced to yoga?
I was introduced to Yoga by my Guru Paramahansa Swami Maheshwaranand ji in New Zealand in 1994. He helped me see that yoga is a tool that can enrich our lives as well as the lives of others.
How yoga changed your life?
Yoga gives me a boost of energy, which helps me manage 19 centres of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga and my job at a multinational company in Melbourne.
Tips for starters
Remember, you are the most important person in the world. Keep the prime time of the day for yourself. Carve out 15 minutes a day early in the morning. This will enrich your work and family life.
MONA VERMA, YOGA TEACHER
What does yoga mean to you?
Yoga deals with health, strength, and conquest of the body. It erases the difference between the body and the mind. It leads to road to peace and purity, it leads from ignorance to knowledge, darkness to light and from death to immortality.
Yoga is significant for humanity because…
Yoga teaches peace and inculcates positive thoughts, which will reduce violence.
How were you introduced to yoga?
I started performing yoga in May 2011. My guru Col Surender Anand and Vinod Bajaj introduced me to several yoga techniques. I realised that yoga harmonises the mind and body and helps one lead a pure life.
How yoga changed your life?
Yoga has improved my fitness levels. Earlier, I had severe allergies, but since I started yoga I have not suffered any fresh bouts. It fills me with positivity and has expanded my social circle. I have met many wonderful people through yoga. It has helped with anger management, helped me gain confidence and quietened my mind. My eating habits have changed and a sense of contentment has enveloped me.
Tips for starters
Perform yoga under proper guidance. Have faith in it. Yoga works on your mind when you constantly work at it. Always be mindful of your breathing and keep smiling. Be regular and respect your body’s limits.
DR AKSHAY ANAND, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, ANNALS OF NEUROSCIENCES AND INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE CASE REPORTS
What does yoga mean to you?
Yoga gives me a purpose in life. It is my daily health tonic, which helps me cope with challenging intellectual activity, multi-tasking, and daily burnout.
Yoga is significant for humanity because…
It improves social connectedness and increases oxytocin levels.
How were you introduced to yoga?
I was introduced to yoga by my father at the age of 12. After performing some asanas with him, I felt rejuvenated and lighter.
How yoga changed your life?
Yoga has made me more generous, positive, healthy, and stress-free. It helps me come up with new research ideas.
Tips for starters
Start with Anulom Vilom, Bhastrika Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama, belly breathing, and Shav Asana. You will be transported to a new field of energy for inner enrichment.
VINOD BAJAJ, VP (TECHNO-COMMERCIAL), JAI PARVATI FORGE LTD, DERA BASSI, YOGA TEACHER
What does yoga mean to you?
Yoga is a way of life. It brings inner peace through meditation, regularises body functioning through breathing techniques, and improves body posture via asana and stretching.
Yoga is significant for humanity because…
Yoga brings people together through compassion, kindness, and fosters a sense of unity, and builds resilience.
How were you introduced to yoga?
Through yoga experts of Bharatiya Yog Sansthan in November, 1998.
How yoga changed your life?
It has allowed me to lead a punctual, disciplined, stress-free life. It has helped with natural detoxification and allowed me to cure diseases such as diabetes, and improve blood pressure, heart functioning, and the nervous system.
Tips for starters
Beginners should perform breathing techniques and minor exercises to improve flexibility.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics