Yoga session organised for Haryana Vidhan Sabha members

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday organised a yoga session here for the MLAs by the Art of Living foundation. HT Image

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the group, engaged with the members of the Vidhan Sabha through video conferencing, according to an official release.

Speaker Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta, Development, and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli, and MLA Subhash Sudha were among the MLAs who attended the session.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who attended the session, for prioritising social concerns.

The spiritual guru commended the large-scale crop diversification in the state saying he has noted a contentment among farmers as it consequence.

He recommended daily meditation and yoga for 15 minutes to foster positive thoughts, improve sleep, and enhance one's overall well-being.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar encouraged all members to incorporate daily study of Bhagvad Gita, emphasising that this would progressively enhance decision-making abilities.

During the session, Speaker Gupta raised concerns about the constant stress in a politician's life, especially during House sessions.

He advised the Speaker to choose only the truth, listen to the "inner soul," and make decisions with patience in the face of stress and challenges.