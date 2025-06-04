Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana: HSNCB launches DIY initiative to fight drug abuse

Do-it-yourself (DIY)! That’s the latest mantra from the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) under the ADII Yoga — Anti-Drug Initiation in Yoga — programme launched on Wednesday to encourage individuals, particularly the youth, to lead a drug-free life. The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau is encouraging residents to join local government yoga camps on June 21 and begin their ADII Yoga journey with a message: “Yoga zaroor karo, drugs ko dur karo (Embrace yoga, keep drugs at bay).” (Representational photo)

The HSNCB module in the run-up to International Yoga Day on June 21 is a minimalist, no-frills intervention that requires only 20 minutes, three times a week.

Backed by the Union government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the campaign’s catch phrase in Hindi is:“Saptah mein teen din, jio jeevan drug bin (Three days a week, live a drug-free life).”

The move comes at a time when the youth are increasingly vulnerable to stress, peer pressure, and addictive behaviours. The HSNCB approach empowers not with warnings, but with tools for wellness. “The initiative is part of a growing national effort to blend ancient wellness practices with modern behavioural health strategies,” HSNCB chief and DGP OP Singh said.

The HSNCB is inviting people to post their yoga photos and videos on X with the hashtag #YogaYuktNashaMukt and tag @hsncb. The top 100 participants will receive a free yoga mat as encouragement.

Sustainable, flexible approach

According to the HSNCB chief, the ADII Yoga programme stems from the growing body of research linking stress reduction and enhanced self-regulation with a decline in substance use.

He said a 2023 Lancet psychiatry study highlighted yoga’s ability to ease stress, while Frontiers in Psychology (2024) found that just three weekly sessions significantly boost mental resilience. “We wanted a sustainable and practical approach. ADII Yoga is easy to follow, requires no supervision, and fits into anyone’s schedule – a student or working professional alike,” the HSNCB official said at the launch.

Take the pledge

The HSNCB is encouraging Haryana residents to join local government yoga camps on June 21 and begin their ADII Yoga journey with a message: “Yoga zaroor karo, drugs ko dur karo (Embrace yoga, keep drugs at bay).”

DGP Singh expressed optimism that ADII Yoga would serve as more than just a fitness habit. “It aims to become a preventive movement, rooting strength, discipline, and mindfulness into the lives of thousands,” he said.

ADII Yoga Module

The HSNCB said that the module has been designed with dropout prevention in mind.

Who can do it? Anyone, though it’s particularly recommended for teenagers and young adults.

How often? Three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday), 20 minutes per session.

Where? At home, in schools, or outdoors, anywhere with a clean, flat surface. All you need is a yoga mat, towel, or blanket.

No teacher necessary — just follow YouTube tutorials, yoga apps, or a friend. Set reminders. Stick to a time. Get support from Prahari Clubs, peers, or family.

Feeling pressured by substance use? The MANAS helpline (1933) is just a call away.

Step-by-step breakdown

Warm-up (three minutes)

Exercises: Neck and shoulder rolls, side stretches to prepare the body, relieve physical tension.

Core asanas (poses) (15 minutes)

Tadasana (Mountain pose): Builds inner strength and focus.

Vrikshasana (Tree pose): Enhances balance and emotional control.

Balasana (Child’s pose): Soothes the nervous system, reduces anxiety.

Each session rotates the pose order to keep practice engaging and dynamic.

Sankalp or affirmation (two minutes): “I’m strong, my mind is clear, I choose a drug-free life.” This reinforces intent, boosts self-belief.

Why it works

Just 3 poses. 20 minutes. 3 times a week.

Scientifically proven: Reduces stress and drug cravings within 4-6 weeks.

Fully DIY: No classes, no fee, no barriers.