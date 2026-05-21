You are disrespecting your profession by going on strike: HC to lawyers

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday took exception to the Bar body members observing a strike in the afternoon over the firing at a lawyer in Mohali on Monday night. On Wednesday morning, the court took up a 2025 suo motu plea, which deals with the issue of lawyers and passed certain directions to Chandigarh administration about the security of the lawyer. (HT File)

“You are disrespecting your profession by going on strike,” observed chief justice Sheel Nagu, who was accompanied by justice Sanjiv Berry in the division bench.

The incident was reported near Kurali Byspass when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the vehicle of Gagandeep Jammu, a former Bar secretary, when he, along with his friend, was returning to Chandigarh from Ropar. The assailants came on a motorcycle and allegedly fired three rounds at his car. Police have registered an FIR and started investigation.

On Wednesday morning, the court took up a 2025 suo motu plea, which deals with the issue of lawyers and passed certain directions to Chandigarh administration about the security of the lawyer. When the bench assembled post lunch, it was informed that the Bar body had suspended the work for the post lunch session.

The bench summoned the Bar’s top office-bearers and questioned them why the strike call was given when their demands have been met.

Bar body president Rohit Sud submitted that lawyers are abstaining from work only during the post lunch session and to show solidarity with the victim lawyer. The message should go out in public that we are with him, he submitted.

The bench categorically told the lawyers that the order passed in the morning won’t be signed, if strike is not called off.

“Can you imagine the plight of a litigant who may have come 100 kilometres or 200 kilometres, in the hope that his case will be decided. What must be his plight? It’s really very unfortunate,” the bench observed, adding that by absence from work, lawyers are giving a “wrong impression”.

The court has been fixed for Thursday when the Punjab police are likely to submit a report on the status of the probe.

The court also directed Chandigarh police to depute a PCR van at Jammu’s residence till the threat perception continues.