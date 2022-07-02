Younger brother of former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains held in rape case
Karamjit Singh Bains, younger brother of Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, was arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape of a 44-year-old woman in Ludhiana. Karamjit is a co-accused in the rape case lodged against Simarjeet, who is still absconding.
According to police, Karamjit was arrested from Ranjit Avenue area of the city where he had been hiding in an under-construction house belonging to the Bains family. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said the process to attach their properties and freeze the bank accounts is underway as per the court orders.
Simarjeet was declared a proclaimed offender in the rape case by a Ludhiana court on April 12. Nine days later, police had booked him for “nonappearance in response to a proclamation.”
A 44-year-old woman had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Simarjeet on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions.
Besides the LIP chief, his two brothers — Karamjit Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains — and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC at the division number 6 police station.
The Punjab and Haryana high court on June 10 had dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Simarjeet and eight others in the rape case. The court had directing that if they appear before the trial court, the pleas be dealt within one week.
Meanwhile, Simarjeet’s elder brother and former MLA Balwinder Singh Bains alleged that his brothers were being falsely implicated in the rape case, adding that he had trust in the judiciary and they will come clean. While Simarjeet and Balwinder are into politics, Karamjit and Parminder are businessmen.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics