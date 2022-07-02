Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Younger brother of former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains held in rape case
chandigarh news

Younger brother of former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains held in rape case

Karamjit Singh Bains, a co-accused in the rape case lodged against Simarjeet Singh Bains, was arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape of a 44-year-old woman in Ludhiana
A file photo of Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains. The main accused in the rape case, he is still at large. (HT File Photo)
A file photo of Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains. The main accused in the rape case, he is still at large. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Karamjit Singh Bains, younger brother of Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, was arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape of a 44-year-old woman in Ludhiana. Karamjit is a co-accused in the rape case lodged against Simarjeet, who is still absconding.

According to police, Karamjit was arrested from Ranjit Avenue area of the city where he had been hiding in an under-construction house belonging to the Bains family. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said the process to attach their properties and freeze the bank accounts is underway as per the court orders.

Simarjeet was declared a proclaimed offender in the rape case by a Ludhiana court on April 12. Nine days later, police had booked him for “nonappearance in response to a proclamation.”

A 44-year-old woman had alleged that the former Atam Nagar legislator had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Simarjeet on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions.

Besides the LIP chief, his two brothers — Karamjit Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains — and aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC at the division number 6 police station.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on June 10 had dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Simarjeet and eight others in the rape case. The court had directing that if they appear before the trial court, the pleas be dealt within one week.

Meanwhile, Simarjeet’s elder brother and former MLA Balwinder Singh Bains alleged that his brothers were being falsely implicated in the rape case, adding that he had trust in the judiciary and they will come clean. While Simarjeet and Balwinder are into politics, Karamjit and Parminder are businessmen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out