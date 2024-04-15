Youngster stabbed to death, pregnant wife injured in Jalandhar

A 26-year-old man was murdered over an old enmity at Basti Sheikh in Jalandhar late on Sunday, police said. The victim’s wife told the police that the accused intercepted their motorcycle and attacked her husband with sharp-edged weapons on the chest and head in Jalandhar on Sunday. (Representational photo)

Ankit Kumar, who owned a small-scale tool factory, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons when he was taking his pregnant wife to his in-laws’ house.

Bhushan Kumar, the station house officer at division no. 5 police station, said that a case was registered on the statement of Ankit Kumar’s wife. She told the police that main accused, Karan Malhi and Sonu, along with eight others intercepted their motorcycle near Basti Sheikh and stabbed her husband on the chest and head.

The accused even attacked Ankit’s wife when she rushed to her husband’s rescue. She was injured on the arm.

Ankit was rushed to a local hospital, where he died due to excessive blood loss.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Police said Ankit had an old enmity with Malhi. Ankit was jailed for a year in an attempt to murder case registered on the complaint of Malhi in 2021.