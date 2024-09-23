Your ‘oxygen’ to Congress will result in anarchy: Yogi to Haryana voters

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the opposition party is gasping for breath and cautioned the voters of Karnal’s Assandh that if they provide them with oxygen, it will lead to riots in the country. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath holding a mace during a rally at Assandh on Sunday. (ANI)

The UP CM, also one of the star campaigners of BJP for the Haryana assembly polls, was in the town to seek votes in favour of party’s candidate and Karnal district president Yoginder Rana.

Yogi said that the Congress is in the dock for 1984 Sikh riots and you should always reject them for this.

“The party is in its last stages and gasping for Oxygen, if you provide them with it, it will lead to riots and arson in the country, dent into security of Kashmir and overall anarchy. Be it the Congress, BSP or AAP, they are cut from the same cloth. They don’t care about development or any community of the society they only promote anarchism, dynasticism and are involved in terror-activities,” Yogi said.

“They all believe in divide and rule policy, but we will not get divided rather get united towards the Viksit Bharat sankalp of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and form BJP government for the third time in the state,” he added.

Yogi further cornered Congress over Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya, Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan and its “anti-faith” stance for “vote-bank politics” to attain power.

Talking about the state politics, the firebrand leader said that the Congress and INLD rule pushed Haryana off the development track.

“They also pushed the state into dynasticism and corruption. The broom party (AAP) in Delhi is also same. You should also know that the stomach size of the BSP’s elephant is so big that it will eat everything. Your vote will get waste and don’t do this mistake.

The Congress’ haath (hand symbol) will ruin everything and the state needs Saini government again to push development,” he said.

This was his first election rally in the poll-bound state, when the party aims to woo Rajput voters through Yogi.

Assandh, situated on the outskirts of Karnal on Jind Road, has substantial members from Rajput, Jat Sikh, Brahmin and OBC communities, but no caste dominates in terms of voters on the seat making elections highly competitive here.

BJP’s Rana is pitched against former Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, one of the active faces in the state assembly and part of Selja camp of the party.

‘Temple funds were misappropriated

during Cong, INLD regime’

In a scathing attack on the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD),Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused both the parties of indulging in corruption activities while in power.

While addressing a gathering at Narwana in Jind in favour of party nominee Krishan Bedi, Yogi said that the Congress has disrespected India’s great leaders, including Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and BR Ambedkar.

“During the Congress and INLD regimes, funds from Hindu temples were misappropriated. People from Congress will come to you and give slogans and INLD leaders will give you castiest and divisive slogans. The INLD and Congress parties looted money from Hindu temples,” he added.

Yogi further said that whenever Congress was in power, they perpetrated atrocities against Scheduled Castes and their policies weakened the country.

“Congress has promoted casteism and communalism and they were never serious about national development and security. The Congress party leaders conspired to defeat BR Ambedkar in the election. Prime Minister Modi initiated various schemes in Ambedkar’s honour, including converting his home into a memorial and spreading his teachings,” he added.

He said that the BJP government has worked for the welfare of farmers, women, youth and traders. Yogi asserted that Haryana is now a centre of development, moving away from dynastic politics and corruption.

“The long-awaited Ram Temple construction has been completed now. The Congress delayed the Ram temple construction as they are working on appeasement. We have named Ayodhya temple after ‘Maharishi Valmiki,” he added.

With inputs from HTC Rohtak