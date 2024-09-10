Youth arrested for hitting two-year-old boy with car in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

A 21-year-old youth was arrested on Monday for hitting a two-year-old boy and a woman with his car at Seerat Home Society on Saturday. The accused, identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, was trying to flee the scene when the incident occurred, said police. (HT File Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, was trying to flee the scene when the incident occurred, said police.

Around 1 pm on Saturday afternoon, some children were playing in an open area in the society near Sukhmani Polytechnic College.

A resident, Priya, along with other women of the society, approached a parked car after suspecting something unusual. When one of them knocked on the car window, its driver Manjit panicked and tried to flee, hitting Priya and two-year-old Jorawar in the process.

The injured boy was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is getting treatment and is out of danger, as per police.

They said the accused was inside the car with his girlfriend, and feared being confronted by the residents, leading to his reckless actions.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125-A of the BNS at the Dera Bassi police station.