Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth attacked with knives, beer bottles in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 17, 2025 08:24 AM IST

The victim told Chandigarh Police that a group of armed men, reportedly issued death threats to him; Fearing for their safety, the victim and the others attempted to leave, but the group launched a violent attack using bricks and sticks

A 24-year-old youth was allegedly attacked twice by a group of assailants within a span of few hours, police said on Sunday.

The assailants, armed with knives, sticks and even beer bottles, left victim Dalchand, alias Dallu, and several others severely injured. (iStock)
The assailants, armed with knives, sticks and even beer bottles, left victim Dalchand, alias Dallu, and several others severely injured. (iStock)

The assailants, armed with knives, sticks and even beer bottles, left victim Dalchand, alias Dallu, and several others severely injured.

Dalchand, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, works in the Sector 26 market. He told police that on March 13, around 9 pm, he was helping decorate the Hanuman Mandir lane with local residents for Holi. Suddenly, a group of men, including Manveer, Rinku, Salender, Nannu, Bumbaiya and a few others, arrived at the scene, carrying sticks.

Rinku, who was armed with a knife, reportedly issued death threats. Fearing for their safety, Dalchand and the others attempted to leave, but the group launched a violent attack using bricks and sticks.

Several people sustained serious injuries in the attack: Nanhi suffered a severe head injury, Nemwati was injured in the stomach, Abhishek suffered injuries on the back and hand.

As the attackers fled, they warned the victims that they would not spare them next time. Soon after, police arrived and took Abhishek for medical treatment, but at the time, no formal complaint was filed.

However, just a few hours later, around 5 am on March 14, Dalchand was ambushed again while heading towards Hanuman Mandir. This time, a larger group, including Middha, Rinku, Manveer, Deepak, Salender, Rajiv, Bumbaiya and some unidentified individuals, surrounded him.

The attack turned even more brutal as Rinku allegedly stabbed Dalchand with a knife and Middha smashed a beer bottle on his head. The rest of the gang attacked him with sticks, leaving him severely injured.

Dalchand managed to escape and approached the Mauli Jagran police station, where an FIR under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 118 (1), 191 (2), 191(3), 190 and 351 (2) of BNS was lodged.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On