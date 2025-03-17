Youth attacked with knives, beer bottles in Chandigarh

A 24-year-old youth was allegedly attacked twice by a group of assailants within a span of few hours, police said on Sunday. The assailants, armed with knives, sticks and even beer bottles, left victim Dalchand, alias Dallu, and several others severely injured. (iStock)

Dalchand, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, works in the Sector 26 market. He told police that on March 13, around 9 pm, he was helping decorate the Hanuman Mandir lane with local residents for Holi. Suddenly, a group of men, including Manveer, Rinku, Salender, Nannu, Bumbaiya and a few others, arrived at the scene, carrying sticks.

Rinku, who was armed with a knife, reportedly issued death threats. Fearing for their safety, Dalchand and the others attempted to leave, but the group launched a violent attack using bricks and sticks.

Several people sustained serious injuries in the attack: Nanhi suffered a severe head injury, Nemwati was injured in the stomach, Abhishek suffered injuries on the back and hand.

As the attackers fled, they warned the victims that they would not spare them next time. Soon after, police arrived and took Abhishek for medical treatment, but at the time, no formal complaint was filed.

However, just a few hours later, around 5 am on March 14, Dalchand was ambushed again while heading towards Hanuman Mandir. This time, a larger group, including Middha, Rinku, Manveer, Deepak, Salender, Rajiv, Bumbaiya and some unidentified individuals, surrounded him.

The attack turned even more brutal as Rinku allegedly stabbed Dalchand with a knife and Middha smashed a beer bottle on his head. The rest of the gang attacked him with sticks, leaving him severely injured.

Dalchand managed to escape and approached the Mauli Jagran police station, where an FIR under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 118 (1), 191 (2), 191(3), 190 and 351 (2) of BNS was lodged.