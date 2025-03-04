Youth beats up cop at naka in Panchkula, fractures his thumb

A police inspector suffered a fractured thumb after a youth forcibly breached a security checkpoint and physically assaulted him in the Red Bishop resort area in Sector 1, Panchkula, on Monday afternoon. The accused was taken into custody for obstructing police duty, assaulting an officer and violating security protocols. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to inspector Jagdish Chander, 57, in-charge of the PCR naka and the rider unit, the incident occurred around 2 pm when he was briefing his team about security duties near the main iron gate of Red Bishop.

A young man, wearing a pink/red headband, sped towards the main gate on a motorcycle from Tank Chowk. Sub-inspector (SI) Rakesh Kumar signalled him to stop, but he ignored the order and entered the restricted area.

When police personnel attempted to stop him, the youth suddenly turned his motorcycle around and rammed it into Chander’s left side, causing him to fall. The accused then physically assaulted the officer, twisting his left thumb and breaking it. SI Rakesh Kumar and other officers overpowered and arrested the accused, identified as Naseeb, a resident of Lekh Ram Colony, Pinjore.

Following the assault, ASI Arvind and head constable Hardeep took Chander to the civil hospital, where a medico-legal report confirmed two injuries and recommended an X-ray and orthopaedic opinion, citing that a blunt weapon was used.

The accused was taken into custody for obstructing police duty, assaulting an officer and violating security protocols.

Subsequently, an FIR under Sections 121 (1), 121 (2), 132 and 221 of the BNS was registered at the Sector 7 police station.