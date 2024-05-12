Youth beats up couple in Chandigarh road rage incident

A 25-year-old youth brutally assaulted a couple with a stick in a road rage incident near the Electricity Power Sub-Station in Sector 32-A, police said on Saturday. The victims, Meenakshi Sood, 48, and her husband, Ashok Sood, are the accused’s neighbours, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images)

The accused was identified as Mohit Garg, a resident of Sector 32-A.

The victims, Meenakshi Sood, 48, and her husband, Ashok Sood, are his neighbours, said police.

The couple told police that were driving back home from the Sector 26 vegetable market in their Maruti Suzuki Alto K-10 around 7.40 pm on Friday.

As they reached the Electricity Power Sub-Station in Sector 32-A, a bicycle obstructed their path. When they manoeuvred their car to avoid the bicycle, a car approached them at high speed, forcing Meenakshi to slam the brakes.

She alleged that the driver of the speeding car then reversed at high speed and parked it in front of her car, blocking her way.

The car driver then alighted from his vehicle and began hurling abuses at them. When Ashok tried to reason with the driver, he took out a stick from his vehicle and attacked him.

When she intervened, Meenakshi said, the car driver turned on her, hitting her on the head with the stick multiple times.

As the altercation escalated, bystanders gathered around, prompting a girl who was sitting in the assailant’s car to step outside and call his family members. Soon after, the accused’s parents arrived at the scene.

Thereafter, the couple was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment for minor injuries.

Following Meenakshi’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.