Youth Congress workers end hunger strike as railway authorities announce one month trial

After seven consecutive days of hunger strike, Youth Congress workers called off their protest post a meeting with the railway authorities on Friday.

In the meet, the authorities assured the protestors that a one-month long trial will be undertaken to examine whether the six-minute time limit at the parking must be extended after recent changes like the demarcated lane system has been introduced.

Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said, “A delegation of railway officials including station superintendent JP Singh and divisional commercial manager (DCM) Aarish Bansal met us on Friday evening and have assured that a month-long trial will be held to see the feasibility of the six-minute passage extended to commuters for pick and drop facility at the station. A committee will be formed which will include two of our members that will participate in this trial.”

Stating the same, JP Singh said after a proper trial, a decision will be taken on January 23, 2023.

The situation will go back to normal from Saturday onwards, said senior divisional commercial manager of the Ambala division, Hari Mohan, adding, “As per orders by the DRM, we have demarcated different lanes for commercial vehicles, parking vehicles and pick-and-drop vehicles. Signages will also be displayed prominently and we expect that this will streamline movement. The parking charges meanwhile will continue on similar lines.”

Under the new parking system, implemented in September, there is a six-minute free window for private vehicles to enter and exit the railway premise, while commercial vehicles have to shell out ₹30. Later, one has to pay ₹50 if the vehicle ends up remaining in the lane for 15 minutes and ₹200 if the vehicle does not exit the premises in 15 minutes. Despite widespread outcry over the charges, they have not been revised till now by the railway authorities.