Youth dies, brother injured in blast at house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

A youth died while his brother sustained injuries in a blast at their house in Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said. A youth died while his brother sustained injuries in a blast at their house in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

Sharing details about the incident, Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said, “Initial reports revealed that a suspicious blast occurred in the kitchen at the house of one Mohammad Abass Naik in Symbol village.”

“One person died and another was injured in the blast. Reportedly, they both were brothers and had gone to the jungle looking to collect morchella (guchhi), where they found an abandoned rod-like rusted object, which they brought home. They were heating it in the kitchen when a blast occurred,” said Poswal.

Police investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Teen founding hanging from tree in Kathua

Kathua An 18-year-old youth, Pankaj Kumar, was found hanging from a tree in ward number 3 of Muni Panchayat in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district on Wednesday. Reports said the youth of late had been insisting his parents buy him a motorbike. However, the parents were opposed to it on the grounds of him being too young and not having a licence. The body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital and police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Cr PC.