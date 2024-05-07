Youth important link to fulfil resolve of developed India: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said youth are the most important link to fulfil the resolve of a developed India while addressing the seventh convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dharamshala. President Droupadi Murmu awarding the degree to a student during the Central University of Himachal Pradesh’s convocation in Dharamshala. (HT Photo)

Taking note of youth’s “immense potential” for growth, Murmu saud, “They are the most important link to fulfil the resolve of a developed India. Therefore, they should dedicate themselves to the nation. This is not only their human, social and moral duty but also their duty as citizens.”

The President conferred gold medals and degrees to 709 students during the convocation. During the convocation, Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was honoured with the title of DLit. (Directorate of Literature) by the President.

Addressing the students, Murmu said every person has the potential for both good and evil and urged them to inculcate values like compassion, conscientiousness and sensitivity. These values, she said, can help build a successful and meaningful life.

Addressing the teachers, the President said education should be such that along with educating the students, it makes them self-reliant and builds their character and personality. The aim of education is also to bring awareness among the students about their culture, tradition and civilization. She stressed that the role of teachers is very important in this regard. Their scope of work is not limited to teaching only, and they have the huge responsibility of building the future of the nation.

Murmu said the focus should be on both “what to learn” and “how to learn”. She underlined that when students learn independently, without any stress, their creativity and imagination take flight. In that case they do not consider education as just a synonym for livelihood. Rather, they innovate, find solutions to problems, and learn with curiosity.

CUHP vice-chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said the Central University of Himachal was the leading university in the country which has adopted and implemented the National Education Policy by preparing its curriculum, adding, “The aim of all the departments and study centres of the university is that our youth, who have earned degrees through quality research and teaching, become self-reliant and build a strong society.”

He added that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has awarded autonomy to CUHP which has included it amongst the eight such prestigious universities of the country.