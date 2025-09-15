Youth injured in blast near army installation in Anantnag

A youth was injured in a mysterious blast near the fencing of army ordinance in Khundru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Local reports said that the youth had entered the fencing area of the army’s depot at Khundru and was critically injured in a landmine blast. However, the police refused to reveal the nature of the blast. (HT File)

Police said Shahid Ahmad, 24, was injured in the blast and has been hospitalised.

“He has been taken to Janglat Mandi hospital (Government Medical College, Anantnag) and is reported to be critical,” said a police officer.

Local reports said that the youth had entered the fencing area of the army’s depot at Khundru and was critically injured in a landmine blast. However, the police refused to reveal the nature of the blast.

“A police team has been rushed to the spot and they are probing the matter,” the officer said.