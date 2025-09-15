Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Youth injured in blast near army installation in Anantnag

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 03:00 am IST

A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a mysterious blast near an army depot in South Kashmir's Anantnag; police are investigating the incident.

A youth was injured in a mysterious blast near the fencing of army ordinance in Khundru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Local reports said that the youth had entered the fencing area of the army’s depot at Khundru and was critically injured in a landmine blast. However, the police refused to reveal the nature of the blast. (HT File)
Local reports said that the youth had entered the fencing area of the army’s depot at Khundru and was critically injured in a landmine blast. However, the police refused to reveal the nature of the blast. (HT File)

Police said Shahid Ahmad, 24, was injured in the blast and has been hospitalised.

“He has been taken to Janglat Mandi hospital (Government Medical College, Anantnag) and is reported to be critical,” said a police officer.

Local reports said that the youth had entered the fencing area of the army’s depot at Khundru and was critically injured in a landmine blast. However, the police refused to reveal the nature of the blast.

“A police team has been rushed to the spot and they are probing the matter,” the officer said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Youth injured in blast near army installation in Anantnag
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On