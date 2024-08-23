Youth missing in South Korea, Ludhiana family seek govt help

A youth from Machhiwara Kham village in Ludhiana district has been missing for over a week in South Korea, leaving his family worried. The last time the family spoke with Akashdeep, 24, was on August 16 and since then his phone is switched off. Now, his kin have approached the government to take it up with the South Korean government to trace him. Akashdeep had moved to South Korea in 2020 (HT Photo)

His father Rakesh Kumar said the family reached out to Akashdeep’s friends in South Korea who informed that on the night of August 16 Akashdeep and his friends were travelling together in Suwon, South Korea, when they were approached by the police. “Fearing deportation due to their undocumented status, they panicked and ran in different directions. While the driver of the car was caught by the police, Akashdeep has not been seen or heard from since,” said Rakesh Kumar.

“Despite an extensive search by his friends in South Korea and announcements made by local gurdwaras about his disappearance, there has been no trace of Akashdeep. We have also filed a complaint with the South Korean police, but no progress has been made,” he added.

Akashdeep’s family has approached Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, home minister and also the external affairs minister. They have also visited the Indian Embassy, pleading for assistance in locating their missing son. They have yet to receive any response.

Akashdeep had moved to South Korea in 2020 in search of better opportunities. His father Rakesh Kumar said he had sold one acre of land to finance his son’s move abroad, hoping for a brighter future for the family.

Sisters’ wait for Rakhi call in vain

Back home, his sisters waited eagerly for a call from him on Rakhsha Bandhan, hoping he would do so on August 19, the day of the festival, but to no avail. Family members said Akashdeep had last spoken to his mother on the day of his disappearance, assuring her that he had been working hard to save money for his younger sister’s wedding. He had said that he would return to India soon. The family has urged the Indian government to liaise with the South Korean authorities to expedite efforts in locating their son as his mother, sisters and other relatives are extremely worried.