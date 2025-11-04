Youth shot dead, another injured in second targeted killing in week in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old man, Gurinder Singh, was killed, while his friend, Dharam Pal sustained serious injuries after four men on motorcycles opened fire at them at Manki village of Ludhiana district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. A 22-year-old kabaddi player, Gurinder Singh, was killed when four men on two motorcycles opened fire at him at Manki village of Ludhiana district on Monday night. (File photo)

This is the second targeted killing in Ludhiana since October 31 when a 25-year-old Jagraon kabaddi player was murdered.

SP (detective) Pawanjeet Singh said Gurinder was sitting along with his friends Dharam Pal and Lovepreet Singh on a culvert near the village at 9pm when the armed assailants arrived on two motorcycles and suddenly opened fire with the intent to kill. Gurinder died on the way to hospital, while Dharam Pal suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was initially taken to the local civil hospital from where he was referred to Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

Lovepreet escaped unhurt.

Acting on Dharam Pal’s statement, the police booked four men, identified as Sandeep Singh, Teji Chak Sarai, Karan Singh of Madpur and Simmi Balian, under relevant sections of the law.

The SP said the attack appears to be the result of an old rivalry and the accused have a criminal record.

“Several police teams, including technical units, have been pressed into service to trace and arrest the suspects. Raids are underway and the police have zeroed in on several associates of the accused who are under surveillance,” he said.

The attack comes days after two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old kabaddi player, Tejpal Singh, at Jagraon in Ludhiana district on October 31. The murder was also the fallout of an old rivalry. Tejpal was thrashed by a group of 5-6 men before being shot in the chest in broad daylight at Jagraon on Friday. The deceased’s family refused to cremate him until the assailants were arrested.

Meanwhile, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu visited Tejpal’s house at Giddarwindi village near Jagraon, and assured the family of full support from the Centre in bringing the culprits to book. Bittu also criticised the AAP government in Punjab for what he called a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann holds the home portfolio.