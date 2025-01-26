Youth’s murder in Chandigarh: Victim was suspected to be police informer, reveals probe

Police probe has revealed the chilling confession of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Gagandeep Singh, arrested from Mohali on Friday, who admitted to murdering 28-year-old Kaashish Gahalawat in Sector 23. Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the individual had been murdered, and the body deliberately concealed in an effort to mislead the authorities. (iStock)

According to police sources, Gagan believed that Kaashish was a police informer working with the CIA. Sources indicate that Kaashish was reportedly in contact with certain police officials, which may have sparked Gagan’s paranoia. The notorious criminal, facing 21 FIRs, was arrested on Friday through a joint operation of Chandigarh and Mohali police.

Meanwhile, Mohali police have booked Gagan under Sections 132, 221 and 109 of the BNS and Arms Act for opening fire at police personnel during the Friday raid at a flat in Mohali’s Badmajra village that led to his arrest. Gagan currently remains under custody of Mohali police.

Body was lying under bed

As per the FIR, the Chandigarh Police on Friday recovered the body of Kaashish Gahalawat from the second floor of a house in Sector 23-D. The discovery came after police received a tip-off suggesting a possible murder at the location.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, SHO of Crime Branch, Sector 11, acted swiftly upon receiving the telephonic report about the murder. Upon reaching the scene, police found the room locked, prompting them to break the lock and enter. Inside, they discovered the body of the young man lying under a bed. Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the individual had been murdered, and the body deliberately concealed in an effort to mislead the authorities.

An FIR under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered in this regard at the Sector-17 police station.

Also linked to Sector-38 firing

Hot on his trail, investigators had previously learned that Gagan was seen purchasing drugs near the residence of 64-year-old drug peddler Bala in Sector 38 on January 17. This prompted the police to ramp up patrols in the area, and on Thursday, barricades were placed near Bala’s residence in an attempt to apprehend the fugitive criminal. This was the same check post where a Ludhiana man fired four rounds at police officers when his car was stopped for checking.

Sources confirm that Gagan was acquainted with the assailant.