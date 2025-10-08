YPS Mohali honours academic achievers at Annual Academic Day 2025

Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, celebrated its annual academic day, honouring the scholars and achievers of the 2024–25 ISC and ICSE batches for their outstanding academic performances. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria presided as the chief guest and felicitated the meritorious students. Academic toppers were awarded medals and cash prizes. (HT Photo)

Encouraging students to embrace values alongside knowledge, Kataria, shared his vision for the youth of Punjab — to be innovative thinkers, responsible citizens, and torchbearers of integrity and progress.

The governor expressed his optimism that YPS would continue to inspire educational excellence across the state and beyond.

The event was attended by chairman Raja Malvinder Singh, Harpriya Kaur, members of the board of governors, along with Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, and DIG, Ropar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The school campus buzzed with excitement as students, parents, and faculty gathered to celebrate excellence and growth.

Director Major General TPS Waraich highlighted the school’s vision of nurturing confident, compassionate, and capable global citizens, rooted in its motto — Vidya, Vinay, Veerta (Wisdom, Humility, Courage).

Academic toppers were awarded medals and cash prizes, with Hunnardeep Kaur Virk emerging as the Tricity topper in the Medical stream, while Manraj Singh and Samarveer Singh Chatha led the Non-Medical stream. Jasnoor Kaur Matharoo topped Commerce, and Yashvi Singh Parmar Humanities, while Arshnoor Singh secured the top position in ICSE.

The cultural segment featured a soulful folk song, a fusion melody, and an energetic bhangra performance, showcasing the school’s vibrant spirit. Commending the school’s commitment to quality education, the governor urged students to pair knowledge with integrity and innovation.