Zila parishad meet turns into battlefield in Rohtak

A meeting of zila parishad members chaired by Rohtak additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Narendra Kumar turned into a battle field as zila parishad vice-chairman Anil Hooda and other zila parishad members engaged in a brawl. The ADC Narendra Kumar intervened in the matter and criticised the behaviour of members, besides advising them not to repeat such brawl again. (HT Photo for representation)

According to available details, Rohtak ADC Narendra Kumar on Thursday was chairing a development works’ meeting which was attended by 14 zila parishad members. The brawl ensued when Ward Number 8 zila parishad member Satish raised the issue of ignoring his area in development works by not allotting adequate funds.

However, a similar issue was raised by another zila parishad member Dheeraj Malik. He raised questions on the vice-chairman’s role in not allotting funds.

According to other members present in the meeting, both Dheeraj and vice-chairman Anil Hooda engaged in a brawl and slapped each other in the meeting. Members also alleged that the vice-chairman ran behind the zila parishad member and beat him up with a stick, besides hurling abuses and threatening him with dire consequences.

The ADC Narendra Kumar intervened in the matter and criticised the behaviour of members, besides advising them not to repeat such brawl again. A member, who attended the meeting, said that the dispute arose when Hooda told some members of taking money and saving chairperson Manju Hooda’s position.