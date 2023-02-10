Zira factory: Punjab govt’s panel submits water reports to district admn

The government-appointed probe committee submitted test reports of five out of fifteen water samples collected from the Zira liquor factory and its surrounding villages to the district administration on Thursday.

The administration has sent all test reports to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for interpretation.

“Test reports of cattle and sand samples were received ten days ago while till yesterday they furnished reports of health, crop and 5 out of 15 water samples but the reports are too technical. We have asked PPCB to interpret the same and submit analysis report accordingly. We will further deal with the matter in accordance with the interpretation of test reports by PPCB,” said Rajesh Dhiman, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur.

Dhiman said reports from PPCB will be received by February 15. The four probe committees, including ones on health, water and soil, agriculture and animal husbandry, formed by the state government in the last week of December, had collected samples amid resentment by the protesters. The committees were probing the allegations of pollution caused by the Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur.

It has been 23 days since chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced closure of the unit but to no written orders have been issued by the state government till now. Meanwhile, protesters on Friday held a meeting at Zira on Friday, and once again asked the state government to issue written closure orders.

Adarsh Pal Vig, chairman PPCB, said anomalies have been found in the working of the factory as the unit was not complying with conditions and norms. He said PPCB recently sent a communiqué to Malbros, refusing to provide them consent to operate for which the unit had applied.