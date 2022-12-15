Zira liquor factory row: As protesters refuse to budge, police presence increased

Amid heavy police deployment near Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur, district administration called upon protesters to move their protest almost 300 metres away from main entrance of the factory.

Even though apparently there is no move by the local administration or police authorities to forcibly move the protesters from the main entrance of the factory, where they have been protesting since July 26, but in the last two days heavy police presence has been found in the district. Police teams have been reportedly moved in from the neighbouring districts, which has lead to a sensitive situation, causing apprehensions of a possible face-off between the police and protestors.

Talking to mediapersons, regarding the situation prevailing, Amrit Singh, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, said the administration had once again asked the protesters to shift their sit-in protest 300 metres away from the factory and not hamper the entry and exit of the employees working there.

“We will submit the names of the protesters along with their address and property details to the Punjab and Haryana high court in the form of an affidavit on December 20, the date of next hearing of the case,” said the DC.

On November 22, the court of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj had ordered the government to deposit ₹15 crore in the registry which was deposited by the government. Along with that a committee headed by a former Judge justice RK Nehru (retd) has been set up to examine losses incurred by the firm and asked to submit its report within two months. Also, the court issued a showcause notice of contempt against the additional chief secretary (home), additional director general of police (law and order), the deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, and the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, for failure in implementing the directions and guidelines issued by Supreme Court and high court with regard to protests. In the meantime, protesters refused to move from the site, until factory be permanently shut down.