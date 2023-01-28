Zira liquor factory stir: Two reports of samples submitted, sent to PPCB for interpretation

The government-appointed probe committees submitted two out of five test reports of samples collected from the Zira liquor factory and its surrounding villages to the district administration on Saturday.

The administration has sent both test reports to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for interpretation.

“Test reports of cattle and sand samples have been received, but the reports are too technical. We have asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to interpret the same and submit the report accordingly. We will further deal with the matter in accordance with the interpretation of test reports by PPCB,” said Rajesh Dhiman, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur.

Dhiman said reports of water, crop and health will be received in the next few days.

The four probe committees, including health, water and soil, agriculture and animal husbandry, formed by the state government in the last week of December, collected samples amid non-cooperation by the protesters. The committees were probing the allegations of pollution caused by the Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur.

The factory management on Friday requested the administration to facilitate access to the unit.

“Factory management yesterday asked the district administration to facilitate access to the unit. Their application is under consideration,” revealed official pleading anonymity. Efforts to contact factory management remained futile.

It has been 11 days since chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of the unit but to date, no written orders have been issued by the state government.

Meanwhile, protesters once again asked the state government to issue written orders and reiterated their demands.

Since July 24, the factory belonging to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra has been lying shut after farmers and villagers from the surrounding area of the factory sat on a dharna outside the gates. Due to the shutdown, nearly 1000 workers have been rendered jobless.