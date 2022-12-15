Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: 17 acres of govt land worth 200 cr freed of encroachment

Zirakpur: 17 acres of govt land worth 200 cr freed of encroachment

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:21 AM IST

A team from Zirakpur municipal council freed 17 acres of illegally occupied government land in Sanoli village; officials said the land had been under encroachments for the past 40 years

The shamlat land in Zirakpur, worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore, was under occupation by a private school. (HT Photo)
The shamlat land in Zirakpur, worth around 200 crore, was under occupation by a private school. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

As part of the Punjab government’s ongoing campaign, a team from Zirakpur municipal council on Wednesday freed 17 acres of illegally occupied government land in Sanoli village. Officials said the land had been under encroachments for the past 40 years.

The operation was led by naib tehsildar Jagpal Singh and Zirakpur municipal council executive officer Ravneet Singh under the supervision of Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Himanshu Gupta.

The shamlat land, worth around 200 crore, which was under occupation by a private school, was seized and released. EO Ravneet Singh appealed to encroachers to vacate illegally occupied land immediately, failing which, strict action will be taken against them.

The court of Mohali district rural development and panchayats officer-cum-collector had given a decision to release this land under Section 7 of the Punjab Villages Common Lands Act, 1961.

It was released under warrants of possession issued by Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta and handed into the possession of the municipal council in the presence of officials including kanungo Kuldeep Singh, building inspector Lakhbir Singh, junior engineer Ishan Kumar and police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out