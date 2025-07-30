Zirakpur: 2 residents booked for beating stray dog, assaulting rescuers

Dhakoli police have booked two residents of a housing society in Peermuchhala for allegedly beating a stray dog and assaulting both, a rescuer and an ambulance driver who came to the dog’s aid. The two accused have been identified as Sandeep and Sai Vashishta, residents of the Motia Blue Ridge Society in Peermuchhala. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. (HT photo for representation)

Inspector Simar Singh Shergill, Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhakoli police station, said the incident occurred on the evening of July 20 at the society in Peermuchhala. Deepak Kumar, a volunteer with the People for Animals (PFA) organisation and a resident of Royal Empire society, alleged in his police complaint that he and his brother Pradeep were attacked while attempting to feed and rescue an injured stray dog.

According to Deepak, when they reached the society to feed stray dogs, they were stopped at the gate by a security guard. Soon, 20–25 residents gathered, including the two accused, Sandeep and Sai Vashishta. Deepak alleged that they were manhandled, with Sandeep pushing them and Sai Vashishta taking the keys to their motorcycle. Sandeep also allegedly snatched Deepak’s mobile phone when he attempted to record the incident. The residents allegedly threatened him and forced him to apologise before returning the items.

Later that evening, the same guard informed Deepak about a severely injured stray dog at a nearby construction site. He arranged for an ambulance and dispatched a driver named Tinku. However, the ambulance was blocked at the society’s gate, and the driver’s mobile phone was allegedly confiscated by the residents. Deepak said that when he tried to contact the driver, someone answered the phone and issued further threats. The dog could not be rescued that night.

After Police intervention the next day, the injured dog was taken for treatment. Deepak also claimed that the security guard who informed him about the dog’s condition was assaulted by the residents and fled the area fearing for his safety.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Sandeep, Sai Vashishta, and other unidentified locals. However, no arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.