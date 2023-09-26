Zirakpur: 28-year-old dies after bike hits divider on VIP road

A 28-year-old motorcyclist lost his life, allegedly due to the poor condition of the VIP Road in Zirakpur on Sunday morning. The victim has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sector 33-B, Chandigarh, who worked with an app-based bike taxi service provider. (HT File)

As per his family members, Sunil had been operating his bike taxi on the VIP Road around 4am on Sunday. While navigating a poorly maintained road, he lost control over the motorcycle and rammed into a road divider. As a result, he fell off the bike and his head hit the divider, leaving him grievously injured. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead. The family blamed the authorities for the poor condition of the road.

When contacted, Zirakpur municipal council president Udayveer Singh Dhillon said he has verified the matter. “I have been told that there are no potholes on the road, rather sewerage cleaning work is underway on the stretch. The incident took place during the wee hours, which indicates that the victim may have slipped after stumbling on some object,” said Dhillon.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Proceedings, on the statement of the victim’s relatives.

