Zirakpur: 28-year-old killed in road accident

A 28-year-old man was killed after a tractor-trolley hit his scooter in the Baltana area of Zirakpur, late on Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Badal colony in Zirakpur.

Kumar was on his way home and as he reached near Saini dairy in Baltana, the tractor-trolley hit his scooter, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to a government hospital in Dhakoli, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, police registered a case against the unknown tractor-trolley driver at Baltana Police Post under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.