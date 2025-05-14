Menu Explore
Zirakpur: Barrier left open, train hits car, driver escapes unhurt

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 14, 2025 09:44 AM IST

A car driver had a narrow escape after a train engine rammed into his vehicle at a railway crossing where the barrier was open in Zirakpur around 7.15 pm on Tuesday.

The driver, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Mohali, escaped unhurt by jumping out of the vehicle in the nick of time. (HT Photo/for representation only)

According to information from the spot, the railway crossing barrier was not fully closed and a red signal was flashing. However, the engine moved forward, ignoring the signal.

At that moment, a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car was crossing the tracks and the engine struck the rear of the vehicle, severely damaging it.

But the driver, Sunil, a resident of Vikas Nagar, escaped unhurt by jumping out of the vehicle in the nick of time. Sunil added that he was alone in the car and was on his way back home after finishing work.

