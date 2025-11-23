Zirakpur man attacked with rods, sharp weapons

Zirakpur police registered an attempt-to-murder case after a local musician, Irbanpreet, was attacked with rods and sharp weapons near Nabha Sahib. Police said the incident took place when the victim went to inspect a plot he owns. According to the complaint, a group of men reached the spot and assaulted him, causing multiple injuries. The accused identified so far include Sandeep Singh, a resident of Zirakpur. Zirakpur police registered against 9 accused under Sections 109(1), 115(2), 118(1), 126(2), 324(6), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS. (iStock)

In his statement, Irbanpreet told police that the attack happened around 7 pm when he was on his way to the plot. He alleged that the attackers hit him repeatedly and threatened to kill him. After the assault, passersby helped shift him to a nearby hospital. He remained admitted for three days before filing a complaint with the police.

The investigating officer, Baljeet Singh, said the police team is examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to verify the sequence of events and identify the other individuals involved. He added that statements of the victim and witnesses are being recorded and the police are working to locate the suspects.

Zirakpur police registered against 9 accused under Sections 109(1), 115(2), 118(1), 126(2), 324(6), 191(3) and 190 of the BNS. Police said these sections cover charges related to attempt to murder, causing injuries with weapons, and issuing threats. The police have begun further investigation based on the medical report and technical evidence. Police officials are suspecting the attack as an old enmity. Further investigation is underway.