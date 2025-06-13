Zirakpur municipal council official attacked on way home

Zirakpur municipal council water supply and sewerage inspector Ram Gopal Singla was allegedly assaulted by four individuals in a white Hyundai i20 car while returning home from a meeting regarding a court case involving the Urban Vatika Society on Panchkula Road on Thursday evening, police said. The official was rushed to Ojas Hospital in Panchkula for emergency treatment. (HT)

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers, armed with iron rods, targeted Singla’s vehicle in front of Sohi Banquet on Panchkula Road. The assault resulted in significant damage to his car and a fracture in Singla’s arm.

He was rushed to Ojas Hospital in Panchkula for emergency treatment.

Police said the attack appeared to be premeditated, with eyewitnesses suggesting that the assailants were waiting for Singla’s car to pass. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the matter is being investigated.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers.