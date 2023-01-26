Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: One booked for rape on pretext of marriage

Zirakpur: One booked for rape on pretext of marriage

Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:28 AM IST



ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur

A Derabassi resident was booked for allegedly raping a 28-year-old victim on the pretext of marriage.

The victim, in her police complaint, said the accused was in a live-in relationship with her for a year and got into a physical relationship on the promise of marriage.

The accused allegedly also borrowed 35 lakh from her but eventually refused to marry her. He also refused to return the money.

The accused is absconding and have been booked under Section 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station.

Thursday, January 26, 2023
