Zirakpur: Protesting farmers stop screening of Suryavanshi for 2nd day in a row

Farmers continued their protest outside Dhillon Plaza and Cosmo Plaza in Zirakpur on Sunday stop the screening of Akshay Kumar starrer Suryavanshi.

The farmers had also protested on Saturday and warned the owners of the theatres not to screen the movie and they had also got assurance from the SHO regarding the same. On Sunday morning, the theatre owners started taking online bookings again for their first show at 11.30am, following which farmers reached the spot and blocked the road and got the show cancelled.

The farmers alleged that the film Suryavanshi favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is praising his deeds. They said that Modi is against farmers and the agriculture bills will ruin the future of the farmers and Akshay Kumar has become a puppet at his hands, because of which they are opposing the screening of the film.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) Mohali vice-president Kirpal Singh Siau said, “Narendra Modi has planned to ruin the future of the farmers and film actors like Akshay Kumar are blindly following his footsteps. We will not allow his films to ruin in Punjab.” In August this year, the farmers had stopped the screening of Akshay starrer Bell Bottom as well.