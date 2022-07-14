Zirakpur realtor switches car’s number to avoid bank seizure, caught by real owner
A 30-year-old property dealer, who was avoiding the seizure of his car bought on loan by switching its number plate, is now cooling his heels behind the bars, after the real owner of the registration number caught him.
Unable to pay the instalments of his Tata Zest car after the death of his father, Balbir Singh, a resident of Maya Garden, Zirakpur, a month ago decided to change its number plate to dodge the bank.
To execute his plan, he conducted a recce in Chandigarh and found a car of the same make and copied its registration number on his car, and also managed to get a FASTag for it, said Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.
To the utter bewilderment of the actual owner of the number, who is also named Balbir Singh, mysterious challans for traffic violations by his car suddenly started pouring in.
A resident of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, Balbir approached the police with suspicions of the registration number of his white Tata Zest being used by someone else.
In his complaint, Balbir said he was receiving traffic challans for jumping the red light at a spot that he had never crossed and he had also received toll deduction message on a night when his car was parked at home.
When he went to the Chandigarh Traffic Lines to pay the challan, he found it was issued for a silver Tata Zest, while his vehicle was white.
While awaiting action on his complaint, on Wednesday, Balbir was at Shivalik Vihar, Kharar, where, much to his amazement, he spotted a silver Tata Zest with the number plate of his vehicle. A chase ensued and he managed to intercept the vehicle with the help of his friend.
Police responded to the scene and detained all four occupants of the silver car, which was impounded. After questioning, police arrested the accused and let off the other three persons.
The accused is now facing a case under Section 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery punishable otherwise) of the Indian Penal Code, which entails jail term up to seven years with fine. He will be produced before the court on Thursday.
Karnal couple killed as car has head-on collision with school bus
A 37-year-old woman and Meena's husband were killed as their car had a head-on collision with a speeding school bus near Pakka Khera Mod village on Assandh-Karnal road in Karnal district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Meena and residents of Bassi village of the district, 43, Yashwinder Singh. The accident was so severe that Yashwinder died on the spot while Meena succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.
Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor
Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from The accused, Ram Darbar's possession of Phase 1, Vishnu Kumar. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. 17-yr-old apprehended with drugs Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
Chandigarh’s Van Mahotsav gets rolling with doorstep delivery of free saplings
The administrator also planted a rudraksha sapling in the eponymous block of the Amrut Van, thereby inaugurating the month-long tree planting festival, Mega Afforestation & Greening Initiative in Chandigarh (MAGIC) mela, conceptualised for the plantation of 75,000 saplings. He appreciated the concept of Amrut Van, dubbing it “unique”. The Greening Chandigarh Action Plan 2022-23 and a booklet on Amrut Van was also released by the administrator.
Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd). SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.
Beggar dies in Ambala building collapse
A middle-aged man died after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Ambala City's Parshuram Colony on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Ram, lived as a tenant in the building with his wife and was reportedly a beggar. Hari Ram was taken to the district civil hospital, but was declared dead. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.
