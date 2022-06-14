Zirakpur shocker: Man kills son after fight with wife
The Mohali police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly killing his six-month-old son after an argument with his wife at his residence in Zirakpur on Monday.
The accused, Abhishek Sharma, is a resident of Zirakpur and was working in an IT company in Chandigarh. He has confessed to the crime to his wife Nikita, the police said.
In a complaint to the police, Nikita said that her marriage with Abhishek was solemnised in November 2020 at his native town Premnagar in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.
“Soon after marriage, we started having disputes and arguments. In March 2021, we shifted to Zirakpur after Abhishek got a job in a private firm. We were then blessed with a boy in January this year. However, on June 11, we decided to visit his family at Premnagar but there too, we got involved in quarrels and arguments,” she said.
She added, “After a fight at Premnagar, Abhishek and I left the house and reached Zirakpur early morning on June 12. Soon after reaching home, he took my son into a room and locked the door from inside. Despite repeated requests, he didn’t open the door. Then, I rushed to my sister’s house in Chandigarh for help but when we returned to Zirakpur, the house was locked and Abhishek had left the place with my son. We searched for them in the nearby parks, but to no avail.”
“I had left with my sister to live at her house for the night and when I returned to my house on Monday morning, my son was lying dead on the bed. His hands and mouth had turned blue, while Abhishek was sitting next to him. When asked what happened to the infant, he confessed that he had killed him on the intervening night of June 12 and 13. He had suffocated my son with his hands till he died,” the victim’s mother further added.
Soon after the incident, Nikita rushed to the Zirakpur police station to lodge a complaint.
“On Nikita’s complaint, we registered a case against Abhishek Sharma, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him. He will be produced in the local court on Tuesday,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur police station.
Meanwhile, the infant was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for a post-mortem and will be handed over to the family on Tuesday.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics