Chandigarh postal dept restores service to Jammu, Leh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:01 IST

The postal department has revoked the suspension of booking and transfer of articles meant for Jammu and Leh. However, mail services for Kashmir will remain suspended until further orders.

In an official communication to all circle heads by Abhishek Kumar Singh, assistant director general of mail operations, services will remain suspended in Kashmir until conditions are restored to normal.

The department had suspended mail services for the Jammu and Kashmir circle from August 05.

A senior officer at general post office, Sector-17D, informed that bookings and transfer of articles to Jammu and Leh were restarted three days back after verbal communication was received from officials in Delhi. “However, the official order has come on Tuesday,” he said.

Earlier, in a letter circulated to all circle heads by Pawan Kumar Singh, director of mail operations, post offices across the country were directed not to book mails which are meant to be sent to Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 01:01 IST