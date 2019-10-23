Chandigarh woman who attacked youth with rod in road rage gets bail

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:02 IST

After around four months in jail, a district court granted bail to Sheetal Sharma, 25, who was arrested in a road rage case near the Tribune Chowk on June 25.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sanjeev Joshi granted bail after she furnished bail bonds of ₹50,000.

Complainant Nitish had said, “I was going to Baltana with my aunt in his car. When we reached the slip road near the Tribune Chowk, the driver of a car reversed the vehicle speedily.”

He said, “When I told the driver, Sheetal, to be careful while reversing the car, she came out of the car and entered into an argument and attacked me with an iron rod lying nearby.”

On Nitish’s complaint, Sheetal was booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advocate Ajay Sanghroha said Sheetal, who had been in custody since June 26, had been implicated falsely in the case.

The bail application mentioned, “From the mechanic’s report annexed along with the challan, it is clear that it was not the complainant’s vehicle, but the vehicle of the accused, which was damaged by the complainant, and false allegations were levelled against the accused.”

The plea mentioned, “The medico-legal report shows that the complainant did not suffer any serious injury and had absconded from the hospital. It shows that the accused was beaten up by the complainant and, despite complaint made to the police, the police did not register any complaint or statement of the accused qua her injuries.”

In July, her first bail application was dismissed by the court stating that her release at that stage was likely to cause “serious prejudice to the case of prosecution”.

The advocate mentioned, “The first bail application was dismissed by the court because the medico-legal report of the complainant had not been received till then.”

It was pleaded that the trial was likely to take a long time and no useful purpose would be served by keeping the accused in custody. It was assured that the accused would not misuse the concession of bail and will appear on every date of hearing.

The court granted bail to her after she furnished bail bonds of ₹50,000.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:57 IST