Chandigarh youth critical after attack by old rival, aides

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:40 IST

A repeat offender and his four aides were arrested for assaulting a 24-year-old man to settle an old score at Tin Colony in Sector 52 on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Rinku, alias Potli, and his aides, Vikas, Dharmender, Ravi and Golu.

Police said the victim, Chotu Kumar, resident of Mauli Jagran, alleged that the men attacked him with swords, iron rods and sticks while he was returning home after visiting his sister in the colony.

“Chotu and his family lived in the same colony around two years ago. But, in view of consistent brawls with Rinku, they moved to Mauli Jagran,” said a police official, investigating the case.

On Wednesday, spotting Chotu in the colony, Rinku and his aides attacked him to settle an old score, the official added.

Chotu was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where his condition is stated to be critical due to grievous injuries in the neck.

The accused were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were presented before a court that sent them to judicial custody.

Police said Rinku had at least 13 cases registered against him for robbery, rioting, and others under the Arms Act, Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:40 IST