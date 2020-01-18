Change Metro route in Kalyan: Builders

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:30 IST

After opposition from residents and activists against the proposed Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro route, builders from Kalyan and Dombivli too have opposed it.

The builders’ lobby said the proposed route, which touches old Kalyan, will not benefit residents. The route from Khadakpada and Murbad road in new Kalyan will benefit more people.

“I have been highlighting the fact that the proposed route for Metro line will be not beneficial for those living in new Kalyan. New Kalyan which covers areas such as Khadakpad and Murbad Road has more housing complexes and there are more projects coming up,” said Ravi Patil, a builder from Kalyan and former president of Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI).

He said the builders will approach chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the route change.

Builders, who have been paying 2% cess since December 2017, have also decided against the payment levied by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

“After the notification by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the civic body started levying 2% cess from builders who apply for project approval. This is not acceptable as Metro work has not even started,” said Patil.

Arvind Varak, joint secretary of MCHI, said, “The proposed route will not benefit many. Several other areas have more people travelling to other cities for work every day.”

A KDMC official, who did not wish to be named, said, “Whatever cess is levied on builders is as per directions from the authority. Metro work has started.”