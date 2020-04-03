Check ‘no-go’ zones near your area on Mumbai civic body’s website

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:42 IST

Want to know which areas in your neighbourhood have been marked as containment zones?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday made public a Geographical Information System (GIS) map of 249 coronavirus containment zones on its official website.

Citizens can log onto BMC’s website (https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=47726549910f4920b8ce6367053a1697) and search for their area to check the zones around them. The contained locations show up as green dots. A click on the dot gives the name of the building or road.

Containment zones are the ones where a patient has tested positive or close contacts of positive patients reside, and is sealed by the BMC with help from the Mumbai Police. Those living in these zones are not allowed to get out of their areas and others from outside are not allowed to enter. The BMC claims it ensures the supply of essential goods and services to these areas.