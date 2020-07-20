e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cheema, Khaira seek judicial probe into granthi’s death

Cheema, Khaira seek judicial probe into granthi’s death

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Sangrur A week after Lovepreet Singh, 22, a granthi at Gurdwara Sahib in Sehjra village of Barnala district, joined investigation before the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chandigarh, on July 13 and was found dead at the Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, the same night, political leaders have sought a judicial probe into his death.

Raising the demand of a probe, both Punjab leader of opposition and Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, separately, visited Lovepreet’s village and met his family. Lovepreet belonged to Ratta Khera village near Lehragaga in Sangrur.

Police say that the NIA had summoned him as witness in a case of ‘sedition and Arms Act’ registered in Amritsar district. He had left behind a suicide note, saying he alone was responsible for his death.

Dirba MLA Cheema said, “It is suspicious that a man joins probe before the NIA and the next day, his body is recovered. Dalit families are being targeted in Punjab,” adding, “Lovepreet hailed from a poor dalit family.”

MLA Sukhpal Khaira said, “The suicide of Lovepreet is suspicious. Family claims there were marks of torture on his private body parts. The CM should order a judicial probe into the death of Lovepreet.” Lovepreet’s father Kewal Singh said, “I demand justice.”

Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg said, “I have received an application and the matter will be investigated.”

top news
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Initial human trial of UK’s Covid-19 vaccine safe: All you need to know
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In